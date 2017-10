VIENNA, May 31 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has agreed to sell its domestic banking unit to investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros ($85.5 million), it said on Friday.

The sale is subject to regulatory approval, it added. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)