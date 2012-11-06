FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria launches SEE unit sale
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria launches SEE unit sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria will aim to secure bids for its southeastern Europe banking network by early December, pushing on with a process aimed at nursing the group back to financial health.

Hypo had picked Deutsche Bank in May to run the deal it hoped would raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.92 billion). Bids for all or parts of the network are due by Dec. 7.

Hypo, which had to be nationalised in 2009 to stave off collapse, wants to divest banking units in Austria and Italy as well but sees the banking network in former Yugoslavia as the pearl among its assets.

The group of banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro has nearly 11 billion euros in assets, more than 1.1 million customers and around 250 branches, Hypo said. It has a 7 percent market share based on assets.

An Austria-based holding company steers the division.

Hypo Alpe Adria Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter had said in May that banks in Europe, Russia, Turkey and southeast Asia could be interested, as well as financial investors.

He put the book value and equity of the SEE bank network assets at around 1.5 billion euros, the level it aims to achieve with a sale.

The SEE business generated around 20 million euros of the group’s 70 million euro profit in 2011.

$1 = 0.7823 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.