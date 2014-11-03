FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport AG says 9-month revenue rises by 9.9 pct to 6.0 mln euros
November 3, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport AG says 9-month revenue rises by 9.9 pct to 6.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Says revenue for first nine months of this year rose to 81.3 million euros, while its earnings before interest and tax came to 6.0 million euros

* Says 9-month EBIT jumped to 6.0 million euros in first nine months of this year (Q1-Q3 2013: 4.1 million euros)

* Says revenue rose by 9.9 pct year on year

* Says is on right track with its forecast for 2014 as a whole

* Says CEO continues to expect double-digit revenue growth and earnings above record levels seen in 2010 and 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

