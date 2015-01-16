FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport approves share repurchase programme
January 16, 2015 / 5:26 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport approves share repurchase programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Approves share repurchase programme

* Decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of company’s own shares exclusively through stock market

* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day

* Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 14.00 euros ($16)(excluding purchase-related costs)

* Repurchase of shares will commence no sooner than Jan. 19 and will be completed by no later than May 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8668 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

