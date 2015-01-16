BRIEF-Hypoport approves share repurchase programme

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Approves share repurchase programme

* Decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of company’s own shares exclusively through stock market

* Maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during buy-back programme has been set at 5,000 shares per day

* Maximum price per share has been set to no more than 14.00 euros ($16)(excluding purchase-related costs)

* Repurchase of shares will commence no sooner than Jan. 19 and will be completed by no later than May 31