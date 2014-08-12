FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hypoport approves share repurchase programme
August 12, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hypoport approves share repurchase programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG : * Says approves share repurchase programme * Says has decided to repurchase up to 60,000 of the company’s own shares

exclusively through the stock market * Says maximum volume of shares that may be repurchased during the buy-back

programme has been set at 1,000 shares per day * Says maximum price per share has been set to no more than EUR 13.00

(excluding purchase-related costs) * Says repurchase of shares will commence no sooner than 18 August 2014 and

will be completed by no later than 31 December 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

