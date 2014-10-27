BRIEF-Hypoport says Dr. Klein's value of loans brokered and insurance portfolio continue to grow

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Says private clients division: value of loans brokered and insurance portfolio continue to grow

* Says volume of new loans brokered in Hypoport AG’s private clients division under its main brand, Dr. Klein, up by 15.7 pct year on year to 4.69 billion euros in nine months 2014

* Says insurance portfolio managed by Dr. Klein grew by 14.7 pct in first three quarters to 116.0 million euros

* Says mortgage finance - largest product segment - grew in first nine months by 15.2 pct compared with same period of last year from 3.77 billion euros to 4.34 billion euros

* Says volume of new insurance business brokered in first nine months of this year shrank by further 20.3 pct, falling to 12.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: