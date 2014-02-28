FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypo Real Estate says Depfa Bank sale possible by July
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

Hypo Real Estate says Depfa Bank sale possible by July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - German nationalised lender Hypo Real Estate said on Friday that a list of bidders for public finance specialist Depfa Bank had been selected and that a sale was possible by July.

HRE said it and the Financial Market Stabilisation Agency, which manages German bank rescue fund SoFFin, had selected a number of bidders and that negotiations with them would continue.

“The process is on track for a possible signing of a transaction in the first half of this year,” HRE said in a statement.

Germany nationalised ailing Hypo Real Estate in 2009 after it injected 10 billion euros ($13.68 billion) of capital and provided 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees. As part of the bailout terms agreed with the European Union, HRE agreed to sell Depfa. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.