ZURICH, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s prosecutor said on Wednesday that one person was arrested after allegedly approaching a law firm to sell confidential client data from Hyposwiss Private Bank.

In a statement, the prosecutor said the unnamed individual, formerly employed by a firm that provided services to Hyposwiss, remains in custody after his February 16 arrest.

Hyposwiss Private Bank’s owner St. Galler Kantonalbank wasn’t immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)