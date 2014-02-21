FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hyprop Investments sees distribution growth between 8.5 pct and 10.5 pct for full-year
February 21, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Hyprop Investments sees distribution growth between 8.5 pct and 10.5 pct for full-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hyprop Investments Ltd : * Distribution up 9,5 pct to 231 cents per unit results for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Revenue at 1 171 491 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Net operating income 588 212 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Profit for the period 855 847 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Profit before taxation 856 340 rand for the six months ended 31 December 2014 * Says is well- positioned to withstand the impact of the challenging economic environment on consumer spend * Expects distribution growth of between 8,5% and 10,5% for the full year to 30 June 2014

