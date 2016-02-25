Nestle's Brabeck contributes to $23 mln watchmaker funding

ZURICH, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Nestle Chairman Peter Brabeck has joined in a new round of capital raising for hydro-mechanical watchmaker HYT and partner Preciflex.

Brabeck joined a Swiss private asset management company in raising $23 million for HYT and Preciflex, HYT said, without specifying the exact contributions.

Brabeck, who has been at Nestle since 1968 and led the food giant as chief executive for more than a decade, has said he expects to retire as chairman in 2017.

A Swiss company founded in 2012 which gained acclaim for its watches that run using pressurised fluid, HYT said it will use the funding to finance a new set of products expected to hit markets in the next year and a half.

HYT will launch watches with a new movement allowing the size of the watch case to be reduced. Preciflex, which developed the liquid technology, will use the funding to further develop it for watches in other price segments and for jewellery as well.

HYT won the “best innovative watch” award at the Grand Pix of Geneva Watchmaking in 2102 for the new fluid technology.

HYT and Preciflex initially aimed to raise 15 million Swiss francs ($15 million) in their current round of funding, but upped the target given investor interest, HYT said.