Hyundai to boost Brazil output with new shift -union

* Carmaker reaches deal for third shift in Piracicaba

* HB20 subcompact boosts Hyundai to fifth in Brazil

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co and workers in Brazil have agreed to boost output at a factory to keep up with growing demand for its vehicles, the leader of the local metalworkers’ union said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which will boost output at the plant in Sao Paulo state with a third shift, comes as Hyundai is winning market share with its recently launched HB20 subcompact.

The head of the metalworkers’ union of Piracicaba, Jose Luiz Ribeiro, told Reuters that a deal would be signed on Thursday allowing Hyundai to hire 700 workers for the new shift starting in September or October. Hyundai representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The plans highlight Hyundai’s rapid rise in Brazil, where cars began rolling out of its first proprietary factory in the country last September. The new plant supplemented output of Hyundai vehicles produced by a local partner since 2007.

In just over five years, Hyundai has climbed to fifth place in Brazil’s auto market, the world’s fourth largest, while more established carmakers such as Fiat SpA, Volkswagen AG , General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co have lost market share.

Hyundai sold 6 percent of Brazil’s new passenger cars in April, as the HB20, launched in September, became the fourth best-selling car in the country. The vehicle passed VW’s Fox and GM’s new Onix in the hotly contested subcompact segment.