7 months ago
Hyundai Commercial to buy part of GE stake in credit card firm for $258 mln
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 7:51 AM / 7 months ago

Hyundai Commercial to buy part of GE stake in credit card firm for $258 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).

Hyundai Commercial, an auto-financing company, said in a regulatory filing that it plans to buy 30.5 million shares of Hyundai Card from GE on Feb. 24 for "management purposes," without elaborating.

GE had 69 million shares in Hyundai Card while Hyundai Motor Co held 59.3 million as at the end of September.

$1 = 1,155.2400 won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin

