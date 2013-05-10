FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor considers fourth China plant-vice chairman
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2013 / 2:51 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor considers fourth China plant-vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor is considering building a fourth car plant in China as it seeks to increase production overseas to counter rising costs at home, due to a firm local currency and labour issues, its vice chairman said on Friday.

“We expect our capacity in China to become constrained by 2015 and 2016 ... and are considering the western part of China for expansion,” Hsueh Yung-hsing told reporters.

Hsueh also said construction of a third China auto plant by Hyundai’s sister firm, Kia Motors, would be brought forward by two months and would be completed in February 2014. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.