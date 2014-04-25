Kia Motors says China sales to beat target this year

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Kia Motors Corp expects to top its China sales target this year, driven by its new China factory which went into production in January, earlier than planned, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

Kia Motors, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co, said in January that it aimed to increase its China sales by 15 percent this year.

Kia Motors CFO Park Han-woo also said the automaker planned to roll out a small SUV in China next year, joining Hyundai Motor in tapping the nascent but burgeoning segment in the world’s biggest car market. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)