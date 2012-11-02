FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor's Oct China sales jump as Japanese rivals suffer
November 2, 2012

Hyundai Motor's Oct China sales jump as Japanese rivals suffer

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said on Friday its China sales climbed 37 percent to 80,598 vehicles in October from a year earlier, as the South Korean car maker continued to gain at the expense of Japanese rivals due to anti-Japan sentiment in the world’s top auto market.

Hyundai has started its third plant in China, helping the automaker increase supply at a time when the likes of Toyota Motor suffered from sales falls.

Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out across China in mid-September after Japan nationalized two East China Sea islands, known as Diaoyu in Chinese and Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from their private owners. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

