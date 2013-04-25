FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit dips 15 pct; meets fcast
#Earnings Season
April 25, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor Q1 net profit dips 15 pct; meets fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co posted a 15 percent fall in its quarterly net profit, broadly in line with forecasts, as it was hamstrung by production stoppages and unfavourable currency moves.

Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp is the world’s fifth-biggest automaker, on Thursday reported a 2.1 trillion won ($1.88 billion) net profit for January-March, compared with a consensus forecast of 2 trillion won from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Hyundai posted an operating profit of 1.9 trillion won on sales of 21.4 trillion won, giving it an operating margin of 8.7 percent, compared with 10.4 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 1117.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

