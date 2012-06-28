Hyundai E&C says wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Thursday that it had won a 1.56 trillion Korean won ($1.35 billion) order to expand and improve the structure of an oil factory in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that the construction is slated to be completed in 42 months. The company did not say when construction will begin.