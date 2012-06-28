FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai E&C says wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

Hyundai E&C says wins $1.35 billion order in Venezuela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction said on Thursday that it had won a 1.56 trillion Korean won ($1.35 billion) order to expand and improve the structure of an oil factory in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, from Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing that the construction is slated to be completed in 42 months. The company did not say when construction will begin.

$1 = 1156.2250 Korean won Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher

