S.Korea's Hyundai E&C wins $715 mln order in UAE
#Industrials
July 3, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Hyundai E&C wins $715 mln order in UAE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd said on Thursday it had won a 723.9 billion won ($715.4 million) order to repair and install power and water treatment plants in the United Arab Emirates from Mirfa Project Company, a unit of state-run Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority.

The South Korean builder said in a regulatory filing the contract was expected to be completed by April 2017, but the date was subject to change.

$1 = 1011.8000 South Korean Won Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
