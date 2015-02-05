FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor family on track to sell all of stake offered in affiliate-source
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor family on track to sell all of stake offered in affiliate-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The chairman of Hyundai Motor Co and his son are on track to sell all of the 13 percent stake in logistics and shipping affiliate Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd offered in a block deal worth about $1 billion on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The person said prices were not finalised yet, after the two offered some 5.02 million shares in Hyundai Glovis at a price range of 227,500-232,500 won each.

The person declined to be identified as the details were confidential.

Hyundai Motor could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.