Hyundai Motor execs fail to sell $1.25 bln shares in logistics affiliate - Yonhap

SEOUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The chairman and vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Co failed to sell about $1.25 billion shares in logistics affiliate Hyundai Glovis through a block deal, Yonhap News reported on Tuesday, citing investment banking sources.

Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Mong-koo and Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun had sought to sell 5.02 million shares at 264,000 won to 277,500 won ($244 to $256) each, a discount of up to 12 percent to their last closing price of 300,000 won.

Yonhap said the sale failed due to its large size and “unmet conditions”.. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)