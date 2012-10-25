FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor sees global auto demand growth slowing next year
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 25, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor sees global auto demand growth slowing next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor expects the global auto market to grow 3.6 percent next year, helped by gains in the United States and China, but it will be slower compared with this year’s 5.1 percent rise.

The Europe auto market will continue to shrink next year, but by a lesser extent, Lee Won-hee, CFO of Hyundai Motor, said at an earnings conference call.

He also said the company benefited from a diplomatic row between China and Japan, which would help the automaker achieve higher-than-expected sales this year in China. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.