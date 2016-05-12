FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HYUNDAI HCN to merge with five firms
May 12, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-HYUNDAI HCN to merge with five firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - KHYUNDAI HCN CO., Ltd. :

* Says it will merge with HCN SEOCHO, HCN Kyongbuk System Co.,Ltd, HCN DONGFAK Sysems Co., Ltd, HCN Busan Systems Co.,Ltd, Hyundai HCN Chungbuk System CO.,LTD

* Says merger ratio of 1 : 1.5698134 : 0.7552656 : 0.9337393 : 8.3857491 : 1.5089669 between company and the five firms

* 4,981,054 new shares will be issued for the merger

* Expects merger effective date of Dec. 30 and registered date of Dec. 30

* Company will survive and the five target firms will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/fem1IW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

