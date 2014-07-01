FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo win orders worth $885 mln
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 1, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea's Hyundai Heavy and Hyundai Mipo win orders worth $885 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Tuesday it won an order worth $700 million to build two gas treatment and production platforms from Hess Exploration & Production Malaysia B.V., an affiliate of Hess Corp.

The South Korean shipbuilder said the platforms are expected to be delivered by the second half of 2016.

Hyundai Heavy also said in a statement that its smaller affiliate Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd won an order worth $185 million to build six petrochemical product transport ships from U.S.-based Alterna Capital, expected to be delivered by September 2016. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.