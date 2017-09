SEOUL, April 8 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel said on Wednesday it has decided to acquire sister company Hyundai Hysco on July 1 “to enhance management efficiency”.

Hyundai Steel said in a regulatory filing it plans to offer 0.8577607 of its shares for every stock in Hyundai Hysco, which operates overseas steel service centres that supply to automakers like Hyundai Motor.