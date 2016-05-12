BRIEF-HYUNDAI IBT to issue fifth convertible bonds worth 3 bln won

May 12 (Reuters) - HYUNDAI IBT CO., LTD. :

* Says it to issue the fifth unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 3 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of May 12, 2019, yield to maturity of 4.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 6,245 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to May 6, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rPziM5

