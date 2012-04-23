AUTOSHOW-Beijing Hyundai raises sales target to 800,000 cars

BEIJING, April 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Hyundai increased its 2012 sales target slightly but expects to maintain its current 6.2 percent market share this year, a senior executive said on Monday.

Hyo Heum Baik, Beijing Hyundai Motor’s president and CEO, told reporters at the Beijing auto show that the company expects to sell 800,000 cars this year, up from its earlier target of 790,000.

It will add 80 dealers this year to bring the total to 800.

Beijing Hyundai is a tie-up between Chinese state-owned BAIC Group and Hyundai Motor, the world’s fifth-biggest carmaker along with affiliate Kia Motors.

Hyundai, South Korea’s top automaker, has been fast gaining ground in China, the United States and other major markets, but limited capacity has kept the carmaker from expanding output to meet growing demand.

Baik said the Beijing Hyundai had no current plan to build a fourth car factory in China. Beijing Hyundai is building its third plant in China to help ease capacity constraints in the world’s top auto market.