Hyundai Motor aims to lift U.S. sales by 4 pct in 2013

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor aims to increase its U.S. sales by 4.4 percent to 734,000 vehicles this year from last year, in line with the market’s growth, its chief financial officer Lee Won-hee said on Thursday.

Hyundai, which boosted sales in Europe last year, expected its sales to fall 6.5 percent in the region, while its China sales are forecast to jump 13.3 percent, Lee said during an earnings conference call. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)