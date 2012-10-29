FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai India to raise car prices
October 29, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

Hyundai India to raise car prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s Indian unit will increase the prices of all its models by up to 5,000 rupees ($93) from Nov. 1, the company said in a statement, citing a rise in input costs.

The price increase by Hyundai, India’s second-largest carmaker, comes after market leader Maruti Suzuki and other major manufacturers raised prices this month due to rising costs, despite a slowdown in the country’s car market. ($1 = 53.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

