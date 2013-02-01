FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor's India unit raises vehicle prices
February 1, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Motor's India unit raises vehicle prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co’s India unit, the country’s second biggest carmaker, said it raised vehicle prices by up to 20,878 rupees ($390) due to an increase in input costs and currency fluctuations.

Many companies in India, including No.1 carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd and the local unit of General Motors Co , have hiked prices in recent months despite a slowdown in car sales, as rising costs threaten margins.

Hyundai India had also raised vehicle prices in November. ($1 = 53.1900 rupees) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)

