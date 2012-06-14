FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Oilbank says drops IPO plan, citing uncertainty
June 15, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

Hyundai Oilbank says drops IPO plan, citing uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank said on Friday that it had decided to drop its plan for an initial public offering for now due to the euro zone crisis and depressed investor sentiment.

Hyundai Oilbank, a heavy user of Iranian crude, had initially aimed to list in South Korea as early as May and was planning to raise up to $2 billion.

“We believe that the overall conditions are uncertain for the IPO,” Hyundai Oilbank said in a statement, adding that it planned to revive its IPO plan when conditions improve.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is the biggest shareholder of the company with a 91.1 percent stake. Woori Investment & Securities is the lead manager for the deal. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Miyoung Kim; Editing by John Mair)

