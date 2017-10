SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank filed for an initial public offering on Friday, the Korea Exchange said, defying market concerns that it may delay the float, worth up to $2 billion, due partly to investor concerns over its links to Iran.

Hyundai Heavy Industries is the biggest shareholder of the company with a 91.1 percent stake and Woori Investment & Securities is the lead manager for the deal. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)