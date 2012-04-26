FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor upgrades 2012 global auto demand f'cast
April 26, 2012

Hyundai Motor upgrades 2012 global auto demand f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor said on Thursday that it expected global auto demand to grow a higher-than-expected 5.6 percent to over 77 million vehicles this year, led by the United States and China, despite the grim outlook in Europe.

Lee Won-hee, chief finiancial officer at Hyundai Motor, predicted that the U.S. auto market would top 14 million vehicles this year, up from its previous forecast of 13.3 million units, while the Chinese passenger car market is seen growing by a double-digit percentage.

