Hyundai, Kia recall about 270,000 U.S. vehicles
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 10:33 PM / in 4 years

Hyundai, Kia recall about 270,000 U.S. vehicles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co is recalling about 240,000 older model Sonata and Azera sedans in cold-weather U.S. states due to possible corrosion that can affect rear wheel alignment, according to a report issued by U.S. regulators on Wednesday.

In two other recalls also announced on Wednesday, about 20,300 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport model year 2013 and 9,345 Kia Motors Corp model year 2014 Sorrento crossover vehicles were recalled due to possible problems with the right front axle.

In the corrosion issue, it was found that road salt used in cold-weather states can lead to rust on the steel on the underside of the vehicles, which can lead to misaligned real wheels, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall involves model year 2006 to 2010 Sonata sedans made from March 1, 2005 to Jan. 21, 2010, and model year 2006 to 2011 Azera sedans made from Sept. 27, 2005 to Nov. 22, 2010.

Hyundai did not provide figures for recalls outside the U.S. market. But the company said it was not aware of any crashes or injuries in relation to the corrosion or the front axle recalls.

The road salt issue affects vehicles that are or were registered in 20 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Those states are Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalls affecting Santa Fe and Sorento vehicles impact only those with front-wheel drive and 2.4-liter engines.

The right front axle driveshaft may develop a crack, which could cause a separation of the shaft, which could lead to a crash.

No accidents or injures have been reported related to this issue, Kia and Hyundai told NHTSA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
