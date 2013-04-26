FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor to resume weekend output in S.Korea after labour disputes
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 26, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor to resume weekend output in S.Korea after labour disputes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co and its South Korean labour union agreed to restart weekend production after output stoppages during weekends in March and April over wages led to lost production worth nearly 1 trillion Korean won ($892.10 million).

“We have agreed to resume weekend production from next week,” a company spokesman said on Friday, without elaborating.

The union again refused to work last weekend, the seventh consecutive weekend stoppage, causing production losses of 48,000 vehicles and hurting its earnings for the January to March period.

The union called on the company to make up for reduced weekend wages under a new shift system that has eliminated overnight work and cut working hours. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.