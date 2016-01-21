Hyundai Merchant Marine says in talks to sell bulk shipping business

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) Co Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks with a special purpose vehicle owned by local private equity firm Hahn & Company to possibly sell its bulk shipping business.

Earlier on Thursday, the Korea Economic Daily reported that HMM was considering selling its bulk shipping business to Hahn & Company for about 600 billion won (about $497 million) citing unnamed investment banking sources.

HMM said in a regulatory filing that although it was in talks with the private equity firm, nothing had been decided as yet.