FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Merchant Marine says in talks to sell bulk shipping business
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2016 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Merchant Marine says in talks to sell bulk shipping business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine (HMM) Co Ltd said on Thursday it was in talks with a special purpose vehicle owned by local private equity firm Hahn & Company to possibly sell its bulk shipping business.

Earlier on Thursday, the Korea Economic Daily reported that HMM was considering selling its bulk shipping business to Hahn & Company for about 600 billion won (about $497 million) citing unnamed investment banking sources.

HMM said in a regulatory filing that although it was in talks with the private equity firm, nothing had been decided as yet.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.