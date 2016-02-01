FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Merchant Marine says to seek new buyer for stock broker stake
February 1, 2016

Hyundai Merchant Marine says to seek new buyer for stock broker stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) plans to seek another buyer for its majority stake in stock brokerage Hyundai Securities Co Ltd , an HMM spokesman said on Monday.

HMM’s talks to sell its entire 22.4 percent stake in the brokerage to Japan’s Orix Corp for about 647 billion won ($535.83 million) fell apart late last year, the spokesman said.

The plan needs to be approved by HMM’s creditor banks, the spokesman added. ($1 = 1,207.4800 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

