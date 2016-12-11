Hyundai Merchant Marine says to form cooperative relationship with 2M

SEOUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - South Korean shipper Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd (HMM) said on Sunday it has agreed with the 2M shipping alliance to form a cooperative relationship named "2M+H Strategic Cooperation".

HMM had previously been in talks to join the vessel-sharing alliance, which includes Denmark's Maersk Line, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world's two largest shipping lines.

However, Maersk had said on Friday that the South Korean shipping firm was no longer being considered to become an operating partner in the alliance.