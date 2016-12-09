Nikkei rises to highest in a year on Wall St strength, weaker yen
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in a year on Friday morning, supported by Wall Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japanese stocks rose to their highest level in a year on Friday morning, supported by Wall Street gains and solid buying of exporters on the back of a weaker yen.
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 President-elect Donald Trump named fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, drawing criticism from labor advocates worried about his opposition to a higher minimum wage and government regulation of the workplace.
TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Nikkei hit a one-year high on Friday, boosted after Wall Street posted a record close overnight and as the yen weakened against the dollar.