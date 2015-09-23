FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Mobis says to buy back $178.4 mln worth of own shares
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 23, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Mobis says to buy back $178.4 mln worth of own shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to buy back 212.2 billion won ($178.35 million) worth of its own shares.

The auto parts maker and affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co said in a regulatory filing the buyback is aimed at boosting shareholder value, by stabilising its share price. Shares in Hyundai Mobis closed down 2.5 percent on Wednesday, underperforming a fall of 1.9 percent in the benchmark index. ($1=1,189.7900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.