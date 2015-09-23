Hyundai Mobis says to buy back $178.4 mln worth of own shares

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to buy back 212.2 billion won ($178.35 million) worth of its own shares.

The auto parts maker and affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co said in a regulatory filing the buyback is aimed at boosting shareholder value, by stabilising its share price. Shares in Hyundai Mobis closed down 2.5 percent on Wednesday, underperforming a fall of 1.9 percent in the benchmark index. ($1=1,189.7900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)