Hyundai Mobis plans to invest $197 mln into Czech factory-industry minister

PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis , a unit of Hyundai Motor Co, plans to invest 4 billion crowns ($196.68 million) into a new factory in the Czech Republic to produce headlights, Czech Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Thursday.

The Czech cabinet will meet later on Thursday to approve an investment contract with the company.

Hyundai Mobis already has operations in the central European country, supplying Hyundai Motor Co’s car plant. The new factory in the eastern Ostrava region will employ more than 900 people after completion in 2016. ($1 = 20.3380 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Editing by Jason Hovet)