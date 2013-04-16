FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Mobis wins $530 mln lamp order from Chrysler
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 2:40 AM / in 4 years

Hyundai Mobis wins $530 mln lamp order from Chrysler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis said on Tuesday it had won a $530 million order to supply automotive lamps to U.S. automaker Chrysler Group LLC in its biggest lamp deal ever.

Hyundai Mobis said in a statement the deal is its fifth lamp supply tie-up with Chrysler and is bigger than its previous lamp deals with BMW, Volkswagen, Mitsubishi Motors and Subaru, in value terms.

Hyundai Mobis, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, is trying to reduce its dependence on those sister companies and is aiming to generate 20 percent of its revenue from overseas automakers by 2020, from around 10 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.