Hyundai Mobis to build $418 mln auto parts factory in Mexico
January 16, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Mobis to build $418 mln auto parts factory in Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hyundai Mobis, an automotive parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, said it has signed a deal to build a $417.71 million factory in Mexico to meet demand from the South Korean automakers.

The plant, which will be constructed near the city of Monterrey in the state of Nuevo Leon, will commence production of automotive modules and lamps starting in 2016, Hyundai Mobis said on Friday.

Hyundai Wia, part of Hyundai Motor Group, also announced an investment of 400 billion won ($371.25 million) to make engines and other key automotive parts in Mexico.

Kia Motors said in August that it will build its first vehicle factory in Mexico to help ease its shortage of vehicles for the neighbouring U.S. market. ($1 = 1,077.3100 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ryan Woo)

