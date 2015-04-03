FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor sees 2015 China sales increase trailing overall market growth
April 3, 2015 / 3:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Motor sees 2015 China sales increase trailing overall market growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor expects to increase its passenger car sales in China by 4 percent this year to 1.16 million, below the overall market growth of 9 percent it predicts for 2015, Hyundai’s parent group said on Friday.

Hyundai Motor’s sister company Kia Motors expects 2015 passenger car sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, to increase by 15 percent to 745,000 vehicles, according to the parent group’s statement.

Reuters reported in January that Hyundai Motor expected to lose market share in China because of production limitations, citing a person familiar with its Chinese operations. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

