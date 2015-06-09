FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor Group to cut domestic operating expenses
June 9, 2015

Hyundai Motor Group to cut domestic operating expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group will cut its domestic operating expenses, with the size of the savings to depend on its sales performance in the third and fourth quarters, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The spokesman declined to specify the size of the cuts after South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo said the group will cut operating costs by 30 percent, without citing a source.

The spokesman said the cuts would not include research and development or its sponsorship of global football governing body FIFA. The group includes Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp.

Reporting by Sohee Kim; Writing by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

