Hyundai Motor's S.Korean union to appeal court ruling on wage disputes

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s South Korean labour union on Wednesday decided to appeal a court ruling that dismissed wage claims by most of the automaker’s domestic workers, a union spokesman said.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled on Friday that Hyundai Motor did not have to include regular bonuses in base wages for over 90 percent of its domestic workers, a decision welcomed by the company who had feared a wage hike.

Hyundai Motor and its union last year agreed to discuss the wage issue by the end of March, regardless of any court ruling. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)