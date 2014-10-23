FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor says considering dividend hike after property deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hyundai Motor says considering dividend hike after property deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor is considering raising its dividend sharply and introducing an interim dividend, President Lee Won-hee said on Thursday, in an apparent bid to appease investors angered by its recent $10 billion deal to buy a Seoul property.

Lee, who is also chief financial officer, was speaking after the automaker reported its third quarter earnings. He did not elaborate.

Last month, a consortium led by Hyundai Motor bid $10 billion for a plot of land in Seoul’s high-end Gangnam district to house its headquarters, more than triple the appraisal value of the property. Its shares have been falling since then.

The South Korean automaker declared a 1,950 won ($1.85) per share year-end dividend for 2013, or a total handout of 534.4 billion Korean won. ($1 = 1,055.7600 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.