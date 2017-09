SEOUL, July 23 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday it will pay an interim dividend for the first time, of 1,000 won per share.

The decision follows Hyundai Motor’s biggest year-end dividend announced in January.

Shares in Hyundai Motor were up 4.6 percent as of 0227 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)