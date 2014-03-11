FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyundai Motor to launch its first battery-powered electric car in 2016
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 11, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor to launch its first battery-powered electric car in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HWASEONG, GYEONGGI, March 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co plans to launch its first battery-powered electric vehicle (EV) in 2016, as the auto maker plays catch up in a nascent market already tapped by the likes of BMW and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

“Hyundai is preparing to launch an EV in 2016,” Senior Vice President Lee Ki-sang told reporters on Tuesday at the Korean launch of a battery-powered version of affiliate Kia Motors Corp’s Soul compact.

Hyundai has leaned toward hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles as the next-generation car of choice in response to stricter emissions regulations in markets such as the United States. Kia, on the other hand, has focused on battery-powered cars. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.