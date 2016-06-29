Hyundai Heavy, affiliate sold Hyundai Motor shares for $196 mln

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries and its affiliate Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries offloaded their shares in automaker Hyundai Motor in a block deal worth a combined 226.1 billion won ($196 million), a spokesman for Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Thursday.

The two South Korean shipbuilders sold a total of 1,654,300 shares in Hyundai Motor at 136,700 won each, a discount of 1.65 percent from Wednesday's closing price of 139,000 won, the spokesman said.

Early this month, Hyundai Heavy Industries announced a plan to sell its non-core assets, as the shipbuilder is grappling with a global slump in trade and commodities, plus rising competition from China. ($1 = 1,153.4500 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)

