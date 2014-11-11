RPT-Hyundai Motor to buy back $413 mln worth of shares, stock jumps

(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said it would buy back 449 billion won ($413 million) worth of shares to enhance shareholder value, sending its stock more than 5 percent higher.

The automaker plans to buy common shares worth 366.8 billion won and preferred shares worth 82.3 billion won, it said in a regulatory filing.

Affliate Kia Motors Corp also said it would buy back shares worth 220.9 billion won. Its stock was up 3.5 percent in morning trade.