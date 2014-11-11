FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Hyundai Motor to buy back $413 mln worth of shares, stock jumps
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 11, 2014 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Hyundai Motor to buy back $413 mln worth of shares, stock jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alert)

SEOUL, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co said it would buy back 449 billion won ($413 million) worth of shares to enhance shareholder value, sending its stock more than 5 percent higher.

The automaker plans to buy common shares worth 366.8 billion won and preferred shares worth 82.3 billion won, it said in a regulatory filing.

Affliate Kia Motors Corp also said it would buy back shares worth 220.9 billion won. Its stock was up 3.5 percent in morning trade.

1 US dollar = 1,087.8000 Korean won Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.